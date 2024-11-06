Vanderbilt Safety CJ Taylor Named Thorpe Player of the Week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt safety CJ Taylor has been named the Thorpe Award Player of the Week. Taylor recorded a team-high seven tackles in Vandy’s win over Auburn.

The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award is presented annually to the nation’s top defensive back and named for the legendary multi-sport athlete who played defensive back, running back, punter and kicker during his collegiate career with the Carlisle Indian Industrial School in Oklahoma.

Taylor’s seven tackles were one shy of a career best as he helped lead the Dores to their first-ever victory at Jordan-Hare Stadium. He also forced a fumble to end Auburn’s final drive in the closing minutes.

Source: Vanderbilt

More Sports News ​

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email