Photo of the Day: November 17, 2024

Photo of the day: November 14th marked the anniversary of Ruby Bridges becoming the first African American child to attend an all-white public elementary school. “Ruby Bridges Walk To School Day” is held nationwide every November 14. Fifty students and parents from New Hope Academy were escorted by FPD Officer Joe LeCates as they honored Ruby Bridges walking to school.

