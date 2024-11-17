Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Oct. 21, 2024

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for October 21-25, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $595,000 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 107 240 Southmen Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $262,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 769 Saint Clair Ave Spring Hill 37174 $345,000 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 1959 Amacher Dr Spring Hill 37174 $627,277 Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47 688 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $622,472 Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47 692 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $583,543 Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47 700 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $257,500 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 201 Folsom Pvt Pass A Spring Hill 37174 $257,900 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 203 Folsom Pvt Pass A Spring Hill 37174 $954,000 Brixworth Ph7a Pb 72 Pg 87 8028 Brightwater Way Spring Hill 37174 $12,750,000 August Park Ph2 5944 Hunt Valley Dr Spring Hill 37174 $530,000 Campbell Station Sec 2 Pb 31 Pg 44 2043 N Amber Dr Spring Hill 37174 $819,900 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph 1 Pb 54 Pg 85 8063 Fenwick Ln Spring Hill 37174 $486,000 Chapmans Crossing Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 55 4045 Locerbie Cir Spring Hill 37174 $573,076 Emberly 324 Buckwood Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $770,000 Campbell Station Sec 9 Pb 33 Pg 147 1186 Mccoury Ln Spring Hill 37174 $885,000 Brixworth Ph3 Sec1 Pb 64 Pg 59 703 Rain Meadow Ct Spring Hill 37174 $827,500 Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2 Pb 47 Pg 97 1050 Alice Springs Cir Spring Hill 37174 $440,000 Baker Springs Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 115 100 Baker Springs Ln Spring Hill 37174 $600,000 Hills Pb 79 Pg 107 1924 Silver Fox Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $434,360 Mountain View Pb 80 Pg 55 908 Mountain View Pvt Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $642,500 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128 2645 Bramblewood Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $595,000 Cherry Grove Sec 1 Ph 2 Pb 34 Pg 24 2016 Bairnsdale Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $588,000 Cameron Farms Sec 6-b Pb 23 Pg 89 2413 Mercer Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $842,501 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3274 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $420,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3286 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $498,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51 3028 Inman Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $925,000 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 52 5180 Bond Mill Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $690,000 Tollgate Village Sec15 Pb 66 Pg 75 3334 Vinemont Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,325,000 Bridgemore Village Sec 1-a Pb 46 Pg 63 3004 Paper Mill Bridge Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $785,000 Tollgate Village Sec17 Pb 70 Pg 12 2289 Maytown Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $510,000 Newport Crossing Sec 8 Pb 38 Pg 68 1311 Saybrook Crossing Thompsons Station 37179

