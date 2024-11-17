Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Oct. 21, 2024

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for October 21-25, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$595,000
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 107
|240 Southmen Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$262,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|769 Saint Clair Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$345,000
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|1959 Amacher Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$627,277
|Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47
|688 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$622,472
|Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47
|692 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$583,543
|Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47
|700 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$257,500
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|201 Folsom Pvt Pass A
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$257,900
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|203 Folsom Pvt Pass A
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$954,000
|Brixworth Ph7a Pb 72 Pg 87
|8028 Brightwater Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$12,750,000
|August Park Ph2
|5944 Hunt Valley Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$530,000
|Campbell Station Sec 2 Pb 31 Pg 44
|2043 N Amber Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$819,900
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph 1 Pb 54 Pg 85
|8063 Fenwick Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$486,000
|Chapmans Crossing Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 55
|4045 Locerbie Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$573,076
|Emberly
|324 Buckwood Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$770,000
|Campbell Station Sec 9 Pb 33 Pg 147
|1186 Mccoury Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$885,000
|Brixworth Ph3 Sec1 Pb 64 Pg 59
|703 Rain Meadow Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$827,500
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2 Pb 47 Pg 97
|1050 Alice Springs Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$440,000
|Baker Springs Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 115
|100 Baker Springs Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$600,000
|Hills Pb 79 Pg 107
|1924 Silver Fox Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$434,360
|Mountain View Pb 80 Pg 55
|908 Mountain View Pvt Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$642,500
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128
|2645 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$595,000
|Cherry Grove Sec 1 Ph 2 Pb 34 Pg 24
|2016 Bairnsdale Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$588,000
|Cameron Farms Sec 6-b Pb 23 Pg 89
|2413 Mercer Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$842,501
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3274 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$420,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3286 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$498,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51
|3028 Inman Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$925,000
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 52
|5180 Bond Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$690,000
|Tollgate Village Sec15 Pb 66 Pg 75
|3334 Vinemont Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,325,000
|Bridgemore Village Sec 1-a Pb 46 Pg 63
|3004 Paper Mill Bridge Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$785,000
|Tollgate Village Sec17 Pb 70 Pg 12
|2289 Maytown Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$510,000
|Newport Crossing Sec 8 Pb 38 Pg 68
|1311 Saybrook Crossing
|Thompsons Station
|37179
