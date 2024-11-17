Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Oct. 21, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-
house for sale clouds

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for October 21-25, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$595,000Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 107240 Southmen Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$262,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69769 Saint Clair AveSpring Hill37174
$345,000Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 851959 Amacher DrSpring Hill37174
$627,277Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47688 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$622,472Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47692 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$583,543Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47700 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$257,500Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85201 Folsom Pvt Pass ASpring Hill37174
$257,900Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85203 Folsom Pvt Pass ASpring Hill37174
$954,000Brixworth Ph7a Pb 72 Pg 878028 Brightwater WaySpring Hill37174
$12,750,000August Park Ph25944 Hunt Valley DrSpring Hill37174
$530,000Campbell Station Sec 2 Pb 31 Pg 442043 N Amber DrSpring Hill37174
$819,900Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph 1 Pb 54 Pg 858063 Fenwick LnSpring Hill37174
$486,000Chapmans Crossing Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 554045 Locerbie CirSpring Hill37174
$573,076Emberly324 Buckwood Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$770,000Campbell Station Sec 9 Pb 33 Pg 1471186 Mccoury LnSpring Hill37174
$885,000Brixworth Ph3 Sec1 Pb 64 Pg 59703 Rain Meadow CtSpring Hill37174
$827,500Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2 Pb 47 Pg 971050 Alice Springs CirSpring Hill37174
$440,000Baker Springs Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 115100 Baker Springs LnSpring Hill37174
$600,000Hills Pb 79 Pg 1071924 Silver Fox RdThompsons Station37179
$434,360Mountain View Pb 80 Pg 55908 Mountain View Pvt CtThompsons Station37179
$642,500Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 1282645 Bramblewood LnThompsons Station37179
$595,000Cherry Grove Sec 1 Ph 2 Pb 34 Pg 242016 Bairnsdale DrThompsons Station37179
$588,000Cameron Farms Sec 6-b Pb 23 Pg 892413 Mercer CtThompsons Station37179
$842,501Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503274 Sassafras LnThompsons Station37179
$420,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503286 Sassafras LnThompsons Station37179
$498,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 513028 Inman DrThompsons Station37179
$925,000Mill @ Bond Springs Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 525180 Bond Mill RdThompsons Station37179
$690,000Tollgate Village Sec15 Pb 66 Pg 753334 Vinemont DrThompsons Station37179
$1,325,000Bridgemore Village Sec 1-a Pb 46 Pg 633004 Paper Mill Bridge CtThompsons Station37179
$785,000Tollgate Village Sec17 Pb 70 Pg 122289 Maytown CirThompsons Station37179
$510,000Newport Crossing Sec 8 Pb 38 Pg 681311 Saybrook CrossingThompsons Station37179

