Nolensville Couple Among Winners in 2025 TN Wildlife Federation Photo Contest

Tennessee Wildlife Federation is proud to announce the winners of its 10th Annual Photo Contest, celebrating the landscapes, wildlife, and natural beauty of Tennessee. This year’s contest drew nearly 2,000 entries from photographers across 10 states, showcasing diverse perspectives on Tennessee’s great outdoors.

The winning photos, chosen by a panel of judges, will be featured in the Federation’s 2025 calendar. The cover photo, shot by Griffin Nagle from Asheville, NC, captures an eastern wild turkey in a quiet field.

The People’s Choice Award, decided by more than 4,000 public votes, was awarded to Terry Weaver of Savannah, TN, for his shot of a pileated woodpecker feeding its young in a tree cavity.

Among the monthly feature winners include husband and wife Scott and Jennifer Russom of Nolensville. Scott’s photo “The Frog King” and Jennifer’s photo “Just Chilling with My Bestie!” will be featured in the 2025 calendar.

You can see the full list of winning photos at tnwf.org/2025-photo-contest-winners.

In total, 17 feature images and several honorable mentions will be highlighted in the 2025 calendar. All winning photographers will receive prizes such as gift cards from Bass Pro Shops, Tennessee Wildlife Federation-branded beanies and travel mugs, outdoor backpacks, padded outdoor chairs, and soft-sided coolers. Prizes were provided by Bass Pro Shops of Memphis, Nashville, Kodak, and Bristol, TN.

The 2025 calendar showcases the diversity of Tennessee’s wildlife, with each species playing a unique and important role in its ecosystem. Anyone who gives $60 or more, or signs up for a monthly gift of $10 or more, by December 31, 2024, will receive the 2025 calendar as a thank you, until supplies run out. All donations directly support the Federation’s conservation efforts across Tennessee. Donate to receive your calendar at tnwf.org/donate.

About Tennessee Wildlife Federation

Tennessee Wildlife Federation leads the conservation, sound management and wise use of Tennessee’s great outdoors. Since 1946, the Federation has spearheaded the development of the state’s wildlife policy, advanced landmark legislation on air and water quality and other conservation initiatives, helped restore numerous species, and introduced thousands of kids to the great outdoors. To learn more, visit

tnwf.org.

