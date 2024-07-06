Photo of the Day: July 6, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:Mustang Heritage Foundation recently hosted “Music for Mustangs” at the Texas Troubadour Theater in Nashville, TN. “Music for Mustangs” was headlined by Award winning songwriter/artist and horseman, Skip Ewing and Horsepower 307 as the crowd had a rocking good time as they supported our favorite American icon, the wild horse.

Several acts lending their musical voice to save the Mustang included: John Berry, William Lee Golden and the Goldens, Brady Seals (Little Texas), Heath Wright (Ricochet), LEVON, Twitty and Lynn, Ryan Larkins (The Painter/Cody Johnson and King of Country Music), Stephanie Quayle (Author/Singer and Viral “interrupting horse” creator), Ira Dean (Trick Pony/New Solo Project), Sarah Beth Terry, Garrett Bradford (Yellowstone), Rick Monroe and the Hitmen, and Craig Wayne Boyd(American Idol).

The Mustang Heritage Foundation has been in existence since 2001 and has been responsible for placing more than 20,000 Mustangs and wild burros in homes and programs. The new college scholarship program provides three college bound students interested in furthering their education and furthering the mission of Mustang Heritage Foundation in the future.

