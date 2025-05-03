Little Hats Italian Market Now Open in Franklin

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo by Donna Vissman

Little Hats Italian Market, an Italian-style market and deli, is now open in Franklin at 980 Meridan Boulevard.

Sharing on social media, “Big news!! Little Hats officially opened their second location in Franklin at @meridiancoolsprings!! Swing by for gourmet sandwiches, pastas, imported goods & more— now open at 980 Meridian Blvd.”

Little Hats Italian Market offers gourmet sandwiches, housemade pastas, and imported Italian specialties, and more. This is their first location to open in Franklin. You can also find Little Hats Italian Market at 1120 4th Ave N #101, Nashville, TN 37208.

Just recently opened is Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, located at the entrance to Meridian Cool Springs off of Carothers Parkway. An expansive green space will connect the two eateries, providing Meridian Cool Springs professionals and visitors with an inviting area to gather, steps away from the district’s Class A office buildings, three on-site hotels, and other restaurant and retail offerings.

