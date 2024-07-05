Top Stories From July 5, 2024

Here are the top stories for July 5, 2024.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Read more
Longtime Franklin residents Dana and Mike Corley own Fireworks Unlimited, located at 4451 Peytonsville Trinity Road in Franklin. Read more
Sugar Drop, a colorful cake, party, and sweet supply shop in Franklin, announced its closure. Read more
Off of Long Lane just south of Franklin, The Refuge Center for Counseling will be opening its new lodge-like facility this fall. Read more
These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for June 28 to July 5, 2024, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here! Read more
