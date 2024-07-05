Top Stories From July 5, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here are the top stories for July 5, 2024.

1Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

A couple strolls down the iconic Main Street that runs through the heart of downtown Franklin, Tennessee. (Photo courtesy Visit Franklin)

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Read more

2Jelly Roll Visits Franklin Fireworks Stand

photo from Mike Corley

Longtime Franklin residents Dana and Mike Corley own Fireworks Unlimited, located at 4451 Peytonsville Trinity Road in Franklin. Read more

3Sugar Drop Announces Closure

photo by Donna Vissman

Sugar Drop, a colorful cake, party, and sweet supply shop in Franklin, announced its closure. Read more

4Franklin’s Refuge Center Needs $750,000 to Open Lodge-Like Counseling Haven

Photo provided by Refuge Center.

Off of Long Lane just south of Franklin, The Refuge Center for Counseling will be opening its new lodge-like facility this fall. Read more

5Williamson County New Business Licenses for July 5, 2024

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for June 28 to July 5, 2024, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here! Read more

