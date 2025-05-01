Photo of the Day: May 1, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Chris Tomlin’s ‘Good Friday Nashville’ sold-out Bridgestone Arena again Friday night. As of April, Chris is now tied with Taylor Swift in the #2 ranking of artists who have headlined Bridgestone Arena (Tim McGraw is #1). The annual Good Friday Nashville event began in 2017 and has continued each year, including virtually through a worldwide stream during the pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

Continuing the annual tradition, Chris surprised the packed arena with five surprise guests this year! Including five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan to perform, along with multi-Dove Award winner Phil Wickham, Jenn Johnson of Bethel Music, platinum-selling Brooke Ligertwood, and best-selling author and friend Max Lucado.

Good Friday Nashville has become known for its surprise moments. Over the years, special appearances have included Lainey Wilson, Rascal Flatts, Lady A, Lauren Daigle, CeCe Winans, Willie Robertson, and many others.

