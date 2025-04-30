Visit Franklin To Celebrate National Travel & Tourism Week With Free Block Party

Visit Franklin will mark National Travel & Tourism Week, May 4–10, 2025, with a series of celebratory events spotlighting the people, places, and passion that make Williamson County a standout destination to visitors. Anchoring the week’s festivities is the return of a free, family-friendly Community Block Party at the Visitor Center in downtown Franklin on Thursday, May 8, from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

The Community Block Party will feature food from Waldo’s Chicken and Beer, specialty mocktails from The Fab Tap, music by DJ Doug Griffin, and a 1977 Volkswagen Bus photo booth from InstaBurst Photos will be on site. There will be surprise giveaways, and the first 200 guests to the Community Block Party will receive $10 gift credits to spend in the Visitor Center during the event.

In addition to the block party, Visit Franklin will introduce a limited edition, free digital Travel & Tourism Week Passport. This will offer free admission May 5–9 to all three Battle of Franklin Trust sites in the county—Carnton, Carter House, and Rippa Villa—as well as the Williamson County Archives & Museum. These historic locations provide an immersive look at the area’s Civil War legacy and beyond, plus showcase the heritage of the county. The passports will be free to download from VisitFranklin.com throughout National Travel & Tourism Week.

Tourism remains a vital driver of Williamson County’s economy, with visitors spending an impressive $3.28 million every day in our communities,” said Maureen Thornton, President and CEO of Visit Franklin. “National Travel & Tourism Week is the perfect time for us to remind our community not only of the positive economic impact of tourism on Williamson County, but also the experiences in our own backyard that support local jobs, enhance our quality of life, and connect us to people and stories from around the world. I encourage everyone to get out and explore locally.”

The hospitality and tourism industry employs over 8,800 people throughout Williamson County. Additionally, visitors to the county generate $1.32 billion in direct spending, according to the most recent data compiled by the U.S. Travel Association and Tourism Economics and released by the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development. Because of that spending from visitors, each household in Williamson County saves $1,635 in state and local taxes. Based on direct visitor spending, Williamson County ranks No. 6 of Tennessee’s 95 counties and is one of only six counties across the state to surpass $1 billion in direct visitor spending.

National Travel & Tourism Week, founded in 1983, celebrates the contributions of the travel industry to local economies and cultural vibrancy. In Williamson County, it serves as a reminder of how tourism strengthens community bonds and brings both visitors and residents together.

For more information on the week’s events and to download the digital passport, visit VisitFranklin.com.

