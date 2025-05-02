Photo of the Day: May 2, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:Some traditions are worth celebrating, and the Oliphant family’s Easter at Loveless Cafe is one of Nashville’s best. This past weekend, they gathered for their 61st consecutive Easter meal at the iconic spot—a tradition that started back in 1964 and has never missed a year.

It all began when Kellie and Annie Parker loaded up the family for a nearly two-hour drive from Dibrell, Tennessee. Cynthia Oliphant, their granddaughter and today’s family organizer, shared, “Our grandparents brought us over for the smoked ham, biscuits and delicious jams. They just enjoyed them so.”

Now, the tradition stretches far beyond Tennessee—family members travel in from South Carolina, Arkansas, Georgia and Louisiana each Easter. This year, Loveless Cafe honored the Oliphant family by framing their story in Garden & Gun magazine and hanging it in the restaurant—a lasting tribute to family, memories and the local spirit.

