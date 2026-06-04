Photo of the Day: June 4, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Little Big Town surprised fans in downtown Nashville on Thursday evening with an intimate pop-up performance at The Twelve Thirty Club to celebrate the announcement of their highly anticipated new album, It’s A Dying Art, arriving August 28 via MCA. The special event gave fans an exclusive first look at music from the forthcoming project and transformed Broadway into a one-night-only Little Big Town celebration. Miranda Lambert joined the band for a performance of “Over and Over.”

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