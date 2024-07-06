Vandy Baseball Adds Two New Assistant Coaches

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Head coach Tim Corbin announced Wednesday the addition of assistant coaches Jayson King and Ty Blankmeyer.

King comes to Vanderbilt after seven seasons as head coach at Dayton. King has 27 years of head coaching experience with 840 career victories including 165 with the Flyers. Prior to Dayton, King was the associate head coach and recruiting coordinator at Army for the 2017 season after spending the previous 18 seasons as head coach at NCAA Division II Franklin Pierce.

Blankmeyer comes to Nashville after two seasons as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Duke. Prior to Duke, Blankmeyer spent one season on the staff at Wake Forest.

Source: Vanderbilt

