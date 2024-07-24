Photo of the Day: July 24, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: United Way of Greater Nashville announced today that, thanks to generous community donations to its 16th annual Stuff the Bus school supply collection drive, over 15,000 elementary students will receive backpacks full of school supplies to start the year off ready to learn.

More than 469 individuals representing 63 teams purchased enough supplies to distribute to 15,000 students in need in Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Hickman, Houston, Montgomery, Robertson, Stewart and Williamson counties. Donors and volunteers gathered at Nissan Stadium on July 15th and 16th to drop off supplies, assemble backpacks and to celebrate the success of Stuff the Bus.

Since the inception of Stuff the Bus, over 122,000 students have received the school supplies they need to start the school year off right.

