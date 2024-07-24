Weather 7-24-2024 Rain Continues

By
Clark Shelton
-
Rain is in the forecast for the foreseeable future every day. Some storms may be strong.
Wednesday
Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 4pm. High near 85. South southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Clark Shelton
Clark Shelton
