Baby Expo Headed to Franklin this Fall

New and expectant parents, don’t miss the 2024 Nashville Babypalooza Baby Expo on Saturday, October 5, 2024, at The Factory at Franklin from 12 PM to 4 PM. It’s a free day of fun and information that will connect you with essential resources, education, and community support.

Here’s what you will find at the expo: car seat safety, baby registry must-haves, infant nutrition, breastfeeding, and postpartum care. Our expert-led BabypaloozaU seminars will help equip you for parenthood.

Connect with local pediatricians, preschools, baby and maternity photographers, and more. Babypalooza is hyper-local. It’s all about creating your support and resource network close to home.

Touch, feel, see, and WIN the latest baby gear in action. The experts from Chicco will be there to help you find the best stroller and car seat for your needs.

The Nashville Babypalooza Baby expo is brought to you by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, Alabama Public Health, and CollegeCounts Alabama’s 529 Fund.

Get your free ticket here. The Factory at Franklin is located at 230 Franklin Rd, Franklin.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email