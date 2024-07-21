Photo of the Day: July 21, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum hosted a sold-out songwriter round with Luke Combs in support of its newest exhibition Luke Combs: The Man I Am. During the program, Combs was joined by four of his songwriting collaborators — Ray Fulcher, James McNair, Drew Parker and Rob Williford — where they shared the stories behind and performed some of the songs they have written together.

The program was filmed and will premiere this fall, as part of the museum’s Live at the Hall digital programs series — available to stream on the museum’s website.

Luke Combs: The Man I Am traces Combs’ story from singing with his school choirs in North Carolina to headlining stadiums around the world. The exhibit, which opened today, will run until June 2025 and is included with museum admission. The exhibit includes stage wear, tour memorabilia, manuscripts, set lists, instruments, photographs, posters, childhood memorabilia and more.

