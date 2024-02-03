Photo of the Day: February 3, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Red Oak Farm sent us this photo of a baby calf. Explaining, with this cold, after the babies are born, they must be dry in 45 mins or they will freeze. The little guy in the straw was born about 2 hours before the snow started on Sunday. We were able to get him and his momma up and under cover and a nice warm straw bed. Farmers are out morning till dark breaking ice for fresh water, feed hay, and trying to keep their animals safe and alive.

***

