Grand Kyviv Ballet ‘Giselle’ is Coming to Opry House

Grand Kyiv Ballet proudly announces the highly anticipated performance of the timeless ballet masterpiece, “Giselle”, at the iconic Grand Ole Opry House on Sunday, March 24 at 4 p.m. CT.

This extraordinary production will showcase the mesmerizing talents of the Grand Kyiv Ballet Principal dancers Kateryna Kukhar and Oleksandr Stoianov, both hailing from the National Opera of Ukraine.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here: https://www.axs.com/events/ 526424/giselle-tickets?skin= ryman

“Giselle” is a classical 2 Act Ballet; one of the most revered and famous of all classical ballets. It is the story of a village girl who falls in love with a Prince who is in disguise. Beautiful music and choreography will enchant everyone in the audience. For more information, please visit https://www.grandkyivballet.com.ua/en/