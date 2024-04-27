Photo of the Day: April 27, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The NOOK held a ribbon cutting on April 4, 2024, at the Franklin Special School District Performing Arts Center in Franklin Tennessee.

Needs of Our Kids (NOOK) provides new basic clothing and hygiene items on demand when requested by a school nurse or counselor. NOOK provides pants, shirts, underwear, socks, shoes, dental hygiene kits, deodorant, feminine hygiene, and coats.

Their Mission is to support school staff in the Franklin Special School District and the schools of Williamson County as they work to ensure that all students enter the classroom ready to learn and succeed by achieving their potential.

