Pandora’s Top Artists To Watch in 2025

Pandora revealed its highly-anticipated annual list, Artists to Watch 2025: The Pandora Ten. For almost a decade, the streaming platform has identified a group of ten emerging artists across all genres that it believes will break through in the coming year.

The platform has been able to anticipate artists’ launch to stardom and lasting impact accurately. Over the years, Pandora’s predictions included Post Malone in 2016; Lizzo and Dua Lipa in 2017; H.E.R. and Ashley McBryde in 2018; Summer Walker and Rauw Alejandro in 2019; Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, and Tones And I in 2020; The Kid LAROI and Tate McRae in 2021; PinkPantheress in 2022; Kim Petras and Coco Jones in 2023; and Tyla and Reneé Rapp in 2024.

“Pandora prides itself on being a platform that listeners can turn to for discovering new music, and year after year the platform continues to successfully identify the rising stars across all genres,” said Steve Blatter, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Music Programming at SiriusXM and Pandora. “With our expert programming team, combined with listening data and insights, we were able to narrow down an extensive list of talented new artists to get our Pandora Ten, the ones we believe will make the biggest impact in 2025 and beyond.”

For this year’s list, you can find one country artist coming in at number ten on the list- Zach Top. Adding to his breakout year, his viral single, “I Never Lie,” debuted on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart. Top has also spent much of this year on Lainey Wilson’s “Country’s Cool Again” tour and will be direct support for select Alan Jackson dates in 2025.

Below is the complete list of the top ten artists.

Alex Warren Cyril Gigi Perez Kapo Leon Thomas Megan Woods Natalie Jane The Funeral Portrait Veeze Zach Top

