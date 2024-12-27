Lipscomb 2025 Schedule for Baseball Released

NASHVILLE – The Lipscomb University baseball team has released the team’s 2025 schedule, announced by head coach Jeff Forehand .

54 games highlight the schedule, including 31 games inside Ken Dugan Field. The Bisons will have the comfort of being inside the friendly confines for the first 12 games of the season, with the first road trip of the year coming on spring break.

Of the team’s 18 opponents on the schedule, seven made it to the NCAA Tournament last year, with three, Kentucky, national semifinalist Florida State and defending national champion Tennessee, advanced to the College World Series in 2024.

“We are always excited about the new schedule. This year will be no different in the challenge we will face in the non-conference, featuring weekend series versus three College World Series teams and another two in the midweek that went to a Super Regional last year,” said Forehand.

The Bisons will start the season with an uphill battle, as the University of Kentucky makes the trip from Lexington to Nashville to open the season on Feb. 14-16. The Wildcats earned the No. 2 national seed and advanced to the second round in Omaha.

Start times, scheduled to change, include opening day on Friday, Feb. 14 at 3 p.m., followed by a noon first pitch on Saturday, Feb. 15. The series concludes at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16.

No rest for the weary, as Lipscomb will next face another 2024 NCAA Tournament foe in Evansville on Tuesday, Feb. 18. The Aces made it to the Knoxville Super Regional a year ago.

The following weekend, another Super Regional opponent makes the trek to Dugan Field, as West Virginia will play Lipscomb for a three-game series from Feb. 21-23. The Mountaineers made it to the Chapel Hill Supers last season.

The Bisons will next take on the Bruins of Belmont in a midweek on Feb. 25 and will make the 2-mile return trip on March 25.

After facing the Bruins at home, the Bisons will continue the home stand with Villanova on Feb. 28-March 2.

The 12-game home stand concludes with Western Michigan in a midweek bout on Tuesday, March 4. WMU also made it to the postseason last year, participating in the Lexington Regional.

Lipscomb’s first road trip will be another test in the non-conference slate, as the Bisons head to Tallahassee, Florida to face the Seminoles of Florida State on March 7-9. FSU was another opponent on Lipscomb’s schedule that made it to Omaha and finished as a semifinalist.

Other home events in non-conference include Memphis (March 19), Tennessee Tech (April 29) and Middle Tennessee State (May 6).

The Bisons will also have non-conference matchups on the road at Louisville (March 11), Middle Tennessee State (April 1) and Tennessee Tech (April 8).

Other highlights of the non-conference slate will include trips to West End and the Commodores of Vanderbilt (April 15) and a trip to Knoxville to take on the defending national champions in Tennessee (April 22).

“Like in years past, we feel the rigorous non-conference schedule prepares us for a tough conference slate. Not to mention the midweek games versus the National Champs, Vanderbilt and Louisville and some very good teams coming to Nashville. We know what we have in front of us and are looking forward to the challenge,” said Forehand.

Atlantic Sun play begins for the Bisons on March 14-16 with a trip to Austin Peay. They will open the home portion of the conference schedule with Bellarmine March 21-23.

The conference schedule will feature a home-and-home with teams in the Northwest Division with no crossover with teams in the Southeast Division in the regular season.

Other home conference dates include North Alabama (March 28-30), Central Arkansas (April 17-19), Eastern Kentucky (April 25-27) and Austin Peay (May 15-17).

The 2025 ASUN Championship will be held in DeLand, Florida, hosted by Stetson University, from May 20-25.

To see the full schedule, click here . Single game and season tickets will be available for purchase after the new year.

In addition to the 2025 schedule, tickets for the First Pitch Dinner are on sale. The event will take place on Saturday, Jan. 25 from the George Shinn Center. Former Major League Baseball manager Buck Showalter will be the guest speaker. Click here to reserve your tickets now.

Source: Lipscomb

