January 2025 Events at the Nashville Symphony

The Nashville Symphony’s January 2025 schedule features the live recording of Pulitzer Prize-winner Julia Wolfe’s Flower Power; Pianist Emanuel Ax performs Mozart alongside the Nashville Symphony and Nashville Symphony Chorus; a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration featuring country icon Mickey Guyton; a Lunar New Year celebration; performances from husband-and-wife powerhouse duo The War And Treaty; and a special immersive sound and meditation experience. Listed concerts, dates, times, and pricing subject to change. Find tickets here.

Sound Journey at the Symphony Featuring Kayce Laine

Sunday, January 5, 2:00 PM

Tickets: Starting at $40

Start the new year refreshed and restored. Join sound practitioner Kayce Laine for an

immersive sound bath featuring meditative sounds and live vocals to soothe your post-

holiday stresses. This event opens with mindful movement led by singer-songwriter and

mindfulness guide Joanna Barbera.

Manny Plays Mozart

Thursday, January 9; Friday, January 10; Saturday, January 11, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $20

Pianist Emanuel Ax, a frequent and favorite guest artist of the Nashville Symphony, returns

to perform one of Mozart’s most beloved and enduring concertos before Giancarlo

embarks on Ravel’s epic Daphnis et Chloé accompanied by the majestic Nashville

Symphony Chorus. Originally written as a ballet, Ravel’s impressionistic score, full of lush

orchestrations and a full spectrum of colors – including a wordless chorus – is considered by many to be the composer’s crowning achievement. Choral performances are supported by C.B. Ragland Company.

The War And Treaty with the Nashville Symphony

Thursday, January 16; Friday, January 17; Saturday, January 18, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $36

Husband-and-wife powerhouse vocal duo Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter have taken

the music world by storm with their astounding mix of Americana, country, soul, blues, folk, rock, and gospel. Now, hot on the heels of their GRAMMY® and CMA Award nominations and their newest album, Lover’s Game, The War And Treaty performs their first-ever concerts with a symphony orchestra in Music City, alongside the Nashville Symphony conducted by Enrico Lopez-Yañez.

MLK: A Celebration in Song Featuring Mickey Guyton and the

Nashville Symphony

Sunday, January 19, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $27

Join the Nashville Symphony for an unforgettable evening honoring the life and legacy of

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at our 31st annual MLK Celebration. This inspiring event will

feature the powerful voices of the Celebration Chorus and Celebration Youth Chorus,

along with four-time, GRAMMY®-nominated artist and country music trailblazer Mickey

Guyton.

Julia Wolfe’s Flower Power

LIVE RECORDING

Friday, January 24 & Saturday, January 25, 7:30 PM; Sunday, January 26, 2:00 PM

Tickets: Starting at $20

One of the hallmarks of Giancarlo’s tenure has been the relationships he has developed

with composers, inviting them to Nashville to make definitive recordings of their work. Julia

Wolfe is one such composer: she describes her Flower Power, inspired by the 1960s

counterculture movement, as “about optimism, idealism, psychedelia, breaking with

convention, and a little bit of love and peace.”

Lunar New Year: Year of the Snake with the Nashville Symphony

Friday, January 31, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $27

Ring in the Year of the Snake with the Nashville Symphony’s 2nd Annual Lunar New Year

Celebration, conducted by Ming Luke and featuring soloist Susan Yang. Join us for a vibrant

and traditional musical experience, bringing together rich cultural traditions and the world-

class artistry of the Nashville Symphony. The concert will feature traditional music from

across Asia, Ravel’s “Pagodas” from Mother Goose Suite, and a solo performance of the

Yellow River Piano Concerto by our featured artist, Susan Yang. Before the concert, enjoy a

lively bazaar with festive music, crafts, and shopping to celebrate the spirit of the Lunar New Year.

