TWRA Responds To Drowning Incident On Tims Ford Lake

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) responded to a report of a possible drowning on Tims Ford Lake in Moore County on Sunday, April 5, 2026, at approximately 5:20 p.m.

Preliminary investigation indicated that Blake Lewis, a 24-year-old male from Tullahoma was on the lake with a friend in a paddle craft-style vessel. While paddling, Mr. Lewis fell overboard and entered the water, where he appeared to struggle to swim. The occupant of the other vessel attempted to assist by throwing multiple personal flotation devices (PFDs), but Mr. Lewis was unable to reach them before disappearing beneath the surface.

Emergency services were notified via 911, and responding agencies included Franklin County, Moore County, and TWRA. First responders conducted search efforts using sonar and successfully located and recovered Mr. Lewis at approximately 7:11 p.m. Mr. Lewis was not wearing a PFD at the time of the accident.

This incident remains under investigation and marks the fourth boating-related fatality on Tennessee waterways in 2026, and the second boating-related fatality on Tims Ford Lake this year.

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The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is responsible for protecting, managing, and conserving fish and wildlife species for the benefit of Tennesseans and visitors. The Agency also maintains public safety through law enforcement and safety education on waterways.

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