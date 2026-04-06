Franklin Band’s 10th Annual Car Wash Extravaganza

The Franklin Band invites the community to come out and support its 10th Annual Car Wash Extravaganza, a day that brings together clean cars and a meaningful cause.

The event will take place on Saturday, May 2, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Franklin High School, located at 810 Hillsboro Road in Franklin.

This annual fundraiser directly supports the students of The Franklin Band by funding instrument purchases and repairs, student enrichment opportunities, and the many behind-the-scenes costs that keep a high-quality music program running strong.

“Every time someone shows up to support this event, they’re investing in our students and their future,” said Dr. Michael Holland, Director of Bands. “These experiences shape more than musicians. They build discipline, confidence, and community. We’re grateful for a community that continues to show up for these students year after year.”

Proceeds from the Car Wash Extravaganza support all aspects of the band program, including instruments and equipment, marching band show design, props and costumes, and travel expenses such as transportation and lodging.

Tickets are $15 per vehicle and can be purchased in advance from any band member or online at https://givebutter.com/TFBCarWash. Each ticket also includes a Buy One, Get One Free offer from Waldo’s Chicken (108 New Highway 96 W). If you purchase your ticket online, you can pick up your Waldo’s coupon at the car wash.

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In the event of rain, the car wash will be rescheduled for Sunday, May 3rd, 2026 from Noon to 5 p.m.

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