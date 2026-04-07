Franklin FD’s Engineer-Paramedic Announces Retirement After 26 Years

The Franklin Fire Department announces the retirement of Engineer-Paramedic Nick Darnell, who concludes a distinguished 26-year career of service to the department and the Franklin community.

A retirement reception honoring Darnell will take place Thursday, April 9, at 2:30 PM at Franklin Fire Station 1, 500 New Highway 96 West. Colleagues, family, and friends are invited to attend and celebrate his career.

A Franklin native, Darnell was hired on April 3, 2000. Over the course of his career, he served as a key member of the department’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) team, contributing to both frontline patient care and the advancement of EMS operations within the department.

Darnell was part of the department’s inaugural EMS Officer Intern program, where he worked alongside peers to strengthen EMS delivery and internal systems. This group contributed to several initiatives, including improving the organization of medical supplies in the department’s inventory system to enhance field efficiency, developing training concepts, and supporting the department’s Quality Management program.

Throughout his career, Darnell received multiple honors recognizing his professionalism and commitment to patient care. He received a Meritorious Service Award for his response to two gunshot wound patients on March 24, 2025. He was awarded a Phoenix Award for his role in saving the life of a patient in cardiac arrest on January 23, 2015. He also received a Stork Award for assisting in the delivery of a baby girl at Fire Station 1 on October 7, 2002.

Additionally, Darnell was a member of the department’s inaugural Child Passenger Safety team, established in 2011. In 2017, the team was recognized as the Child Passenger Safety Fitting Station of the Year by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, and Darnell received an Outside Agency Commendation as part of that recognition.

In addition to his EMS leadership and response roles, Darnell supported special events and community outreach efforts, including service on the department’s Bike Medic/Special Events Team. He also served on the department’s Awards Committee, helping recognize the achievements and service of his fellow personnel.

Upon retirement, Darnell will continue serving the community in his new role as EMS Logistics Officer with Williamson Health EMS. He and his wife, Cindy, have two sons, Pacey and Parker, and reside in Franklin.

“Nick’s career reflects a deep commitment to service, professionalism, and continuous improvement,” said Fire Chief Glenn Johnson. “His impact on our department and this community will be felt for years to come, and we are grateful for his dedicated service.”

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Reflecting on his career, Darnell said, “I’m just glad to have been here all these years – not for the glory or anything, just for everybody who needed help. I’m proud to serve the community I live in and to have been part of this team all these years.”

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