Page Students Earn National Recognition at FFA Convention

Page Middle and Page High are finding success on the national stage. Both programs attended the 97th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis October 23-26.

Page Middle was the only middle school team competing in the National FFA Agronomy Career Development Event (CDE) and achieved an impressive 18th place out of 37 teams from across the US.

“The team worked very hard for this accomplishment,” said Page Middle teacher Tommy Green. “I am very proud of their dedication to Page Middle FFA and Page Middle School, and I know these young adults have a bright future.”

Each student and the team earned a National Silver Rating. The Page Middle student’s individual results are listed below.

Christian Waskey – 18th in the Nation on the written exam and is eligible for an Agronomist certification; 55 th overall

overall Jack Paiva – 68 th overall

overall Toa Lemaota – 79 th overall

overall Killian Carey – 91st overall

The Page High FFA Program was honored as a National 3-Star Chapter, placing them in the top 1 percent of all chapters across the country. The Page High FFA Officer team, which includes Mia Clement, Kenzie Anderson, Paili Doyle, Selah Castro, Gavon Veach, Brylie Noland, Sophia Bibeau and Andersen Rightmyer, attended the Tennessee Breakfast.

“The National FFA Convention offers numerous fantastic career development and learning opportunities for our students,” said Page High teacher Shana Boteler. “The students participated in a behind-the-scenes tour of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s golf course, where they learned about property management and even had the chance to design a putting hole.”

