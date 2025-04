Centennial High is inviting rising first through eighth graders to attend its Summer Baseball Camp June 9-11.

Those who attend will train with CHS players and staff on pitching, hitting and fielding from 9 a.m. until noon each day. The cost is $125 per camper, and sibling discounts are available.

To register, visit Centennial High’s GoFan page. Centennial High is located at 5050 Mallory Lane in Franklin.

Source: WCS

