WCS Athletes Named Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Semifinalists

Three WCS student-athletes are in the running for the 2024 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Award.

Page High’s Brenden Anes, Page High’s Eric Hazzard and Ravenwood High’s Donovan Starr were named Mr. Football Semifinalists on November 7.

“Both Brenden and Eric are everything you want in a high school athlete and then some,” said PHS football coach Charles Rathbone. “They are leaders on and off the field in every aspect of the word. They are semifinalists because they put the work in for every facet of the game.”

Brenden and Eric are in the Class 5A category, and Donovan is in Class 6A. The award honors the top student-athlete in each class as well as the top kicker.

“Donovan is an amazing athlete,” said RHS coach Will Hester. “His ability to run and jump is elite. He has been a big part of our season’s success to this point. We are proud of his selection as a Mr. Football Semifinalist for Class 6A.”

The selection process begins with nominations by coaches and members of the media. The semifinalists are then chosen by a committee of sports writers from across the state based on each student’s performance in the 2024 season, academics and character.

The finalists will be announced November 26, and the winners will be announced December 10. Finalists and their families will attend the awards luncheon at Nissan Stadium.

Source: WCS

