Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1 WCS Theater Shows

All weekend

The opportunities are endless this weekend for theater fans in Williamson County.

Heritage Middle

Heritage Middle’s Noses Off: A Murder Mystery Comedy opens November 14. An amateur theater company’s whodunit is quickly approaching opening night, but the real mystery is whether the cast and crew can get this disaster to curtain call.

Legacy Middle

Get a different perspective of the classic tale of Peter Pan at Legacy Middle’s fall show.

In Tinker Bell, audiences will discover how Tinker Bell met Peter; learn how the Lost Boys and the Pirates came to Neverland; and help Tinker Bell learn the true meaning of friendship.

Nolensville High

Macbeth hits the stage at Nolensville High November 14.

This age-old story follows a man’s rise to power through the ill-gotten gain of his position and shows what happens when greed is overwhelming.

Page High

Page High’s You Can’t Take It With You runs November 14-16.

When Alice Vanderhof falls for her boss, Tony, she fears that their two families, so unlike in manner, politics and finance, will never come together. But why be obsessed with money? After all, you can’t take it with you.

Ravenwood High

Don’t miss Ravenwood High’s fall show, Eurydice.

The show follows the Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice from her point of view as she navigates the Underworld and relearns the art of remembering.

Learn more about show times and tickets here.