Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1WCS Theater Shows
All weekend
The opportunities are endless this weekend for theater fans in Williamson County.
Heritage Middle
Heritage Middle’s Noses Off: A Murder Mystery Comedy opens November 14. An amateur theater company’s whodunit is quickly approaching opening night, but the real mystery is whether the cast and crew can get this disaster to curtain call.
Legacy Middle
Get a different perspective of the classic tale of Peter Pan at Legacy Middle’s fall show.
In Tinker Bell, audiences will discover how Tinker Bell met Peter; learn how the Lost Boys and the Pirates came to Neverland; and help Tinker Bell learn the true meaning of friendship.
Nolensville High
Macbeth hits the stage at Nolensville High November 14.
This age-old story follows a man’s rise to power through the ill-gotten gain of his position and shows what happens when greed is overwhelming.
Page High
Page High’s You Can’t Take It With You runs November 14-16.
When Alice Vanderhof falls for her boss, Tony, she fears that their two families, so unlike in manner, politics and finance, will never come together. But why be obsessed with money? After all, you can’t take it with you.
Ravenwood High
Don’t miss Ravenwood High’s fall show, Eurydice.
The show follows the Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice from her point of view as she navigates the Underworld and relearns the art of remembering.
Learn more about show times and tickets here.
2Nashville Zoo’s Zoolumination
Opens November 14
Nashville Zoo
3777 Nolensville Pk
The country’s largest lantern festival Zoolumination, presented by Anheuser-Busch, returns even brighter to Nashville Zoo this holiday season. The festival begins November 14, 2024, and runs through February 9, 2025. New this year, Nashville Zoo will have a brand-new ice rink for visitors to enjoy while they experience the glow of more than 1,000 authentic, custom-made silk lanterns. The Smashville Ice Rink is presented by Nashville Predators and in honor of American figure skater, Olympic gold medalist, and Nashville Zoo board member Scott Hamilton. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on Nashville Zoo’s website.
3High School Football Playoffs Week 2
Friday, November 15, 7pm
It’s week 2 of high school football playoffs! Here are the local matchups:
Page vs Centennial
Stewarts Creek vs Brentwood
Ravenwood vs Franklin
Grace Christian Academy vs Jackson Christian
Battle Ground Academy at USJ
Franklin Road Academy at Silverdale
Christ Presbyterian Academy vs Knoxville Grace
Father Ryan vs Brentwood Academy
Ensworth vs Montgomery Bell Academy
4Ultimate Oldies Rock & Roll Show
Friday, November 15 & Saturday, November 16 at 7pm
Williamson County Performing Arts Center
112 Everbright Ave, Franklin
The Ultimate Oldies Rock & Roll Show is a fun, high-energy stage show that will have you singing and dancing in your seat – or in the aisles – the entire time! You will hear many of your favorite rock & roll hits from the 50s, 60s, & 70s in this 90-minute show! Where else can you hear Jerry Lee Lewis, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Tina Turner, Elvis, Jefferson Airplane, Little Richard, Bob Seger, The Carpenters, and more in one show?!
5Fall Market
Saturday, November 16, 10am- 3pm
Holy Family Catholic Church
9100 Crockett Road, Brentwood
Nashville Foster Love Closet is hosting its Second Annual Fall Market on November 16 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Brentwood.
Save the date to come out and shop with vendors, enjoy door prizes, eat at food trucks, and play games at this family-friendly event.
