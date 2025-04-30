See Seussical Jr. at Page Middle School

Storybooks come to life in Page Middle’s upcoming production of Seussical Jr.

Transporting audiences from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus, the Cat in the Hat narrates the story of Horton the Elephant, who discovers a speck of dust containing tiny people called the Whos. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are put to the test.

Tickets cost between $14.70 and $17.82 and may be purchased online. The show opens May 1 and runs through May 10.

The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Page Middle is located at 6262 Arno Road in Franklin.

Thursday, May 1 at 7 p.m.

Friday, May 2 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 3 at 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 8 at 7 p.m.

Friday, May 9 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 10 at 7 p.m.

