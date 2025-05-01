Brentwood High Offers Variety of Summer Camps

Brentwood High is presenting a smorgasbord of summer camps for students interested in athletics and theater.

Families can find more information about Brentwood High’s available summer camps on the school’s GoFan page. Information about the football camp and tennis camp is also available online.

Email BHS athletic secretary Melissa Gerlach with any questions. Brentwood High is located at 5304 Murray Lane in Brentwood.

Tennis: May 27-29

Cheerleading: June 2-6

Girls Basketball: June 2-5

Boys Basketball: June 9-10

Dance: June 16-18

Football: June 16-19

Soccer: June 16-19

Volleyball: June 16-20

Musical Theater: June 23-27

Source: WCS

More School News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email