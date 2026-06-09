Photos: Nashville’s New Nissan Stadium Is Taking Shape

CMA Fest wrapped up another year at Nissan Stadium this week — and for longtime fans, this one carried a little extra weight. It was the final fest at Nissan Stadium, closing out a run of more than 20 years. Click for More News

Next year, the festival moves to the new Nissan Stadium, currently under construction and expected to be completed in Spring 2027. And if you spent any time this year nervously refreshing your weather app wondering if concerts would be delayed, that stress will be a thing of the past — the new stadium will be fully enclosed. During a recent visit to the construction site, the cable system was already in place, with vertical posts that will support the new roof, which is expected to be completed by October.

Once the roof is finished, the stadium’s interior details should progress more quickly. As we walked through the construction site, we noticed several notable features that concert attendees should be excited about.

First, you will be closer to your favorite artist. The new Nissan Stadium will offer the closest viewing experience of any NFL stadium with seats 38% closer to the field than the current stadium.

There is also a permanently installed stage in the lower bowl that artists can activate, with 13 rows of retractable seats.

For those with lower-bowl tickets, there will be a separate entrance, meaning no more walking through the main concourse to access your seats. In addition, there will be contactless payment concessions exclusively for lower-bowl ticket holders.

Getting around inside should also be faster, with 44 escalators and 33 elevators designed to move fans more quickly throughout the stadium.

To celebrate the stadium’s opening, the event will kick off with a concert, but we don’t have details on exactly when it will take place or who the first artist will be.

Take a look at the construction photos below.

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