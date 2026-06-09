Williamson County Breaks Ground On New Detention Center

Williamson County leaders gathered to mark the beginning of construction on a new detention center, a project county leaders say is aimed at supporting growth and strengthening public safety.

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The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office announced that county officials, community leaders and project partners celebrated the groundbreaking of the new Williamson County Detention Center.

According to the sheriff’s office, the project represents a long-term investment in public safety and is intended to provide the facilities and resources needed to support Williamson County’s continued growth while improving safety, security and operational effectiveness.

“This groundbreaking marks a significant milestone for Williamson County and the future of public safety in our community,” said Sheriff Jeff Hughes. “Today, we are not simply breaking ground for a new building, we are investing in the safety, security, and long-term needs of a county that continues to grow and prosper.”

The sheriff’s office thanked Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson, the Williamson County Commission, sheriff’s office staff and project partners Graham Smith, VERSITE, Bell Construction and Treanor for their involvement in the project.