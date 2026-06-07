Saddle Up for The Round Up at Harlinsdale

The Round Up at Harlinsdale is set for Friday, July 10th, and Saturday, July 11th, 2026, at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm (239 Franklin Road, Franklin, TN 37069).

The Spirit of the Round Up:

It’s more than a rodeo. It’s the sound of a gate swinging open, the crowd rising to its feet, and a rider holding on for the full eight. It’s the kind of energy that reminds you what it means to show up — with grit, with heart, and with something to prove.

That’s the reason A2 Events and Rafter K Rodeo Company came together to bring The Round Up to life. They saw what this place could be — a home for competition and community, a stage for local families and world-class athletes alike. A chance to create something that felt true to the land, the people, and the heritage of Harlinsdale.

Every summer, under the lights, the arena comes alive again. Riders, ropers, and fans fill the stands — not just to watch, but to be part of something bigger. The Round Up is a reminder that tradition isn’t about looking back; it’s about carrying the story forward.

Because this isn’t just a weekend. It’s a return to what makes rodeo special — the courage to ride, the strength to try again, and the community that keeps it all going.

The Round Up Experience:

Two nights of heart-pounding rodeo, live entertainment, and family tradition — returning to Harlinsdale in 2026.

More information HERE.

For more local events like The Round Up at Harlinsdale, visit https://williamsonsource.com/things-to-do/