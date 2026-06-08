6 Live Shows- June 8, 2026

Here are six live shows to see this week.

Carin Leon

Thursday, June 11, 8 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

Carín León has established himself as one of the most influential figures in contemporary Latin music since his solo debut in 2018. With a distinctive style that blends regional Mexican music with a diverse range of genres, including pop, rock, and other global sounds.

Find tickets here.

The Last Dinner Party

Wednesday, June 10, 8 pm

The Pinnacle, 910 Exchange Lane, Nashville

The English-Australian indie-rock band heads to Nashville this week on tour. Special guest will be Automatic.

Find tickets here.

Grand Ole Opry

Thursday, June 11, 7 pm

Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville

It’s the show that made country music famous. Artists performing include Scotty McCreary, Amble, Kaitlin Butts, Kip Moore, Rhonda Vincent, Charlie McCoy, and more.

Find tickets here.

Charlie Puth

Tuesday, June 9, 7:30 pm

Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue S, Nashville

Charlie Puth is bringing the “Whatever’s Clever” tour to Ascend this week in support of his fourth album, Whatever’s Clever. Special guests will be Lawrence and Ally Salart.

Find tickets here.

Rose Colored Glasses

Saturday, June 13, 8 pm

Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin

Rose Colored Glasses is a Birmingham-based band with that classic country sound that takes you back to nostalgic Saturday nights listening to the Opry and jukebox classics that defined a generation.

Devoted to Dolly will be taking you on a journey through the much-loved favorites of the country queen herself, Dolly Parton.

Find tickets here.

Jamal Roberts

Friday, June 12, 9:30 pm

City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street, Nashville

American Idol winner Season 23, Jamal Roberts, added a second show at City Winery this weekend.

Find tickets here.