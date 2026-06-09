Experience Spring Hill Business Expo & Job Fair Returns June 13

One of Spring Hill’s largest community events is set to return this weekend, bringing together local businesses, employers, food, family activities and job opportunities all under one roof.

The 2026 Experience Spring Hill Business Expo & Job Fair will take place Saturday, June 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Battle Creek High School, located at 130 Battle Creek Way in Spring Hill.

The free event will feature nearly 200 local businesses, organizations and employers, giving attendees an opportunity to connect with services, discover local favorites and explore job openings in the area.

The event will include a dedicated job fair area with employers hiring, a food garden featuring local favorites, brand-new car test drives, a touch-a-truck area, hands-on activities, live demonstrations and performances, a Tennessee tourism showcase and information from the City of Spring Hill.

Family-friendly activities will be available throughout the venue, and organizers said the event is designed for residents of all ages.

Last year’s event drew nearly 3,700 attendees, with more than 4,000 expected this year.

Admission is free and open to the public. Organizers also noted that booth reservations can only be made here and warned residents to be cautious of scams involving unauthorized ticket or vendor sales.