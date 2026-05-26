Mark Your Calendars: Juneteenth Comes To Bicentennial Park

The African American Heritage Society of Williamson County will host its 22nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration on Friday, June 19, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Bicentennial Park, 400 5th Avenue N., Franklin, Tn. This year marks an exciting milestone: after 21 years rooted at the beloved McLemore House Museum, the event has outgrown its home — a testament to how deeply this celebration has taken hold in the hearts of Williamson County residents. Bring your lawn chairs, your neighbors, and your appetite for history, music, community, and fun.

A Day Rooted in History

Juneteenth traces its origins to June 19, 1865, when Major General Gordon Granger — the very man for whom Fort Granger here in Franklin is named — rode into Galveston, Texas and proclaimed that all enslaved people were free. His announcement came two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation, finally delivering the news that changed everything. From that moment of long-overdue liberation, a jubilant tradition was born. One hundred and sixty-one years later, Franklin joins the nation in honoring that hard-won freedom.

A Full Day of Celebration

The festivities kick off promptly at 11:00 a.m. with the ceremonial raising of the American and Juneteenth flags by American Legion Post 215 — a stirring way to open a day that’s equal parts reflection and rejoicing. From there, the park comes alive with food trucks, vendors, artists, authors, and community representatives, plus live DJ music, a band, soloists, and performances throughout the afternoon and raffle prizes every hour.

History steps off the page and into the park with beloved returning reenactors: Bill Radcliff as a United States Colored Troops soldier, Dennis Boggs portraying President Abraham Lincoln, and — in a crowd favorite from last year — young Domonic Cotton Jr. bringing Frederick Douglass to life with remarkable power and presence.

Something for Everyone

The day is packed with activities for all ages: line dancing, Bingo, card games, basketball, and corn hole. Families will enjoy the Denny Denson Cakewalks, a spirited tribute to the late Reverend Denny Denson — beloved minister, community leader, and civil rights activist. At 2:30 p.m., Franklin Walking Tours will lead a free guided tour of the historic section of the city cemetery just across the street, where the enslaved and others from Franklin’s past are laid to rest.

The Kids’ Zone features traditional games and activities from the 1800s, arts and crafts, water play, and sports. The first 300 children will receive free hot dogs and chips, along with traditional Strawberry Soda — a meaningful symbol of the blood and sacrifice of the enslaved, and a cherished part of the Juneteenth tradition.

Honoring Our Community

AAHS is shining a special spotlight on two groups this year. A dedicated area will celebrate high school and college graduates — the future leaders of our community. Students, wear your school t-shirt and let the community cheer you on! A second area honors pioneer families whose roots in this region stretch back to 1850 and beyond, with a special raffle prize drawing in their honor. Remember to bring your lawn chairs.

The Celebration Continues Saturday

The weekend doesn’t end Friday. On Saturday, June 20th, the McLemore House Museum (446 11th Ave. N.) opens its doors for free guided tours from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Step inside and discover the remarkable story of Harvey McLemore, a formerly enslaved man whose legacy is woven into the fabric of Williamson County history.

Get Involved

AAHS is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to protecting and preserving the rich African American history of Williamson County. Tax-deductible donations can be made at www.aahswc.org or by check payable to The African American Heritage Society, mailed to P.O. Box 1053, Franklin, TN 37065. Volunteers are welcome and needed! Email BethJMcDonald@aol.com for information.

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