May the 4th Be With You: Happy Star Wars Day

Star Wars fans unite today–May 4th–in honor of Star Wars Day. What is Star Wars Day, you might ask? The first mention of Star Wars Day occurred in 1978, reports starwars.com.

Once the Internet allowed Star Wars fans around the world to connect with one another, May the 4th soon became a grassroots tradition each year, with fans online and offline proclaiming it ‘Star Wars Day.’

While May the 4th may be the official Star Wars Day, the month of May itself is pretty significant to Star Wars fans.

The six live-action movies of the Star Wars saga debuted in May, beginning with the original Star Wars on May 25, 1977. George Lucas’ birthday is May 14th and the popular Star Wars Weekends at Walt Disney World Resort typically open in the month of May.

