Franklin Fire Department Responds to Two Structure Fires

May 22, 2024 – The Franklin Fire Department (FFD) quickly responded to and extinguished two structure fires on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

The first incident occurred at Superior Essex, a manufacturing facility on Southeast Parkway. FFD was dispatched at 10:25 AM to a reported machinery fire inside the building. Upon arrival, firefighters observed heavy smoke coming from the building. According to FFD Fire Investigator Lt. Todd Wilson, the fire started in a machine used to produce wire for electric motors. Firefighters contained the fire to the machine, preventing damage to the building. Wilson said facility staff initially attempted to extinguish the fire but were unsuccessful, leading them to call 911. He said the fire was caused by an accidental spill of lubricant onto an operating industrial machine. Business operations experienced only a brief interruption.

Later that afternoon, at 1:36 PM, FFD was dispatched to a residential fire on Natchez Street. Wilson said three adult occupants were home when they spotted smoke coming from a wall, evacuated, and called 911. Firefighters arrived to find light smoke coming from the front door and discovered a fire burning inside a wall. They quickly extinguished the fire, removing portions of the wall and flooring during the operation. A decontamination operation was set up on-site for FFD personnel due to potential asbestos exposure. Wilson said an electrical failure at or near a wall outlet caused the fire. The home sustained significant damage, and its occupants will be displaced until repairs are completed.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

Source: Franklin Fire Department

