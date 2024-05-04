The Harpeth Hotel Appoints New Culinary Leadership

The Harpeth, a Curio Collection by Hilton™ managed by Valor Hospitality Partners, announced the appointment of Jason Francis as director of food & beverage and Adam Rockholt as chef de cuisine. The pair made their debut on the property with the launch of a culinary experiential series and a revamped spring menu.

Jason spearheads the hotel’s culinary concepts, 1799 Kitchen & Cocktails and McGavock’s Coffee Bar & Provisions, and he plays a key role in executing events at the property. He is heavily involved in day-to-day operations, programming and activations. Francis brings over 15 years of experience to his role at The Harpeth and is excited to make a lasting impact on the staff and the local community. Originally from the Bay Area, he worked with various restaurants and hotels throughout the country during his tenure with Dream Hotel Group and Hillstone Restaurant Group before arriving in Tennessee.

“The Harpeth is an exceptional property committed to cultivating Franklin’s community,” said Francis. “Adam and I are joining this energetic team, ready to bring more creative food and beverage events to life and to continue making The Harpeth a favorite destination for locals and visitors.”

As the chef de cuisine of 1799 Kitchen & Cocktails, Adam Rockholt oversees the day-to-day back-of-house operations, including training and developing staff, curating menus and maintaining a standard of excellence across flavors and design. Rockholt previously held a variety of restaurant positions in cities across the U.S., including Orlando, Boston, Bozeman and Kansas City, but he’s thrilled to be back in the South near his hometown of Memphis. Prior to his role at The Harpeth, he played an integral part in the opening team for Luogo and served as Executive Sous Chef at Adele’s and Chef de Cuisine at Marsh House at The Thompson Hotel.

The duo has worked alongside the food and beverage team to create a new series of mixology and culinary experiences. The first event was a pasta and cocktail class to celebrate Valentine’s Day, followed by an Elvis-themed brunch where the man himself was in attendance, and the next will be a Ceviche and Margarita class at the end of this month, with many more to come.

“Both Jason and Adam have masterful experience in the industry, and they have already begun making impactful changes at the property,” said Justin Foster, general manager of The Harpeth. “We’ve seen guests enjoy the new experiential series and expect it to only grow with time. It’s been a great addition to our programming to further involve the local community in our beloved hotel.”

For more information about The Harpeth, visit www.harpethhotel.com.

