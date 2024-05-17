Top 5 Stories From May 17, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 17, 2024
photo from Bubbakoo\’s Burritos
Bubbakoo’s Burritos, a build-your-own burrito concept, will open in Spring Hill. Read more
photo by Jim Wood
The Franklin Rodeo kicked off night one at the Ag Center in Franklin, continuing until Saturday, May 18th. Read more
Rutherford County Schools Director Jimmy Sullivan posted an update on Asher’s current state on Friday. Read more
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more
Dr. Lucius “Tre” Doucet (Williamson Cosmetic Center)
Three people were killed after an aircraft crashed near Franklin Wednesday. Read more
Please join our FREE Newsletter