Top 5 Stories From May 17, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 17, 2024

1Bubbakoo’s Burritos to Open in Spring Hill

photo from Bubbakoo\’s Burritos

Bubbakoo’s Burritos, a build-your-own burrito concept, will open in Spring Hill. Read more

2Photos: Franklin Rodeo 2024 Gets Underway

photo by Jim Wood

The Franklin Rodeo kicked off night one at the Ag Center in Franklin, continuing until Saturday, May 18th. Read more

3Family Gives Update on Boy Swept Under Storm Drain: ‘We Don’t Expect Asher to Recover’

Rutherford County Schools Director Jimmy Sullivan posted an update on Asher’s current state on Friday. Read more

4Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Food Truck Festival

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more

5Plastic Surgeon Among Three Killed in Williamson County Plane Crash

Dr. Lucius “Tre” Doucet (Williamson Cosmetic Center)
Dr. Lucius “Tre” Doucet (Williamson Cosmetic Center)

Three people were killed after an aircraft crashed near Franklin Wednesday. Read more

