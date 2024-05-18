Tio Fun Mexican Munchies Opens in Franklin This Weekend

Tio Fun Mexican Munchies will open in Franklin this weekend. The restaurant is located at 901 Columbia Avenue, in the former Izzy’s Feel Good Food location.

The restaurant announced its expansion to Franklin in February. This expansion follows the restaurant’s success in Nashville’s historic Buchanan Arts District, where it has quickly become a beloved fixture in the local dining scene.

On Saturday, May 18th the restaurant will have a grand opening. Announcing on social media, “Franklin! Come on out this Saturday at 11 am for the official grand opening of your newest food fam member @tiofuntaqueria ! We’re beyond excited to be part of the beautiful downtown community in Franklin! We’ll have mariachis, balloon artists and good vibras awaiting your arrival. Can’t wait to meet and feed Y’all muy soon.”

Founded by the dynamic duo Mikey Corona and Brian Riggenbach, affectionately known as your favorite “FUN UNCLES,” Tio Fun is where a world of Mexican Munchies meets unparalleled flair. With over two decades of experience in the food and beverage industry, Mikey and Brian embarked on their culinary journey with clandestine-inspired Mexican feasts hosted in their Chicago brownstone apartment. The overwhelming response to their secret supper club led them to establish Nashville’s acclaimed Mockingbird restaurant, which is poised to celebrate its 7th year anniversary.

