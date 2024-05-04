Predators Season Ends in 1-0 Loss to Canucks

The Nashville Predators put forth a valiant effort in a must-win Game 6, but ultimately saw their season come to an end after a 1-0 loss to the Vancouver Canucks at Bridgestone Arena.

Of little surprise, Juuse Saros iced another stellar performance between the pipes on Friday, keeping his team knotted in a scoreless tie through 58 minutes of play.

While the Predators largely liked their efforts at even strength, their power play left more to be desired once again, as Nashville went without a goal on three chances, including a four-minute double minor.

The Predators concluded their six-game series going 2-for-22 on the man advantage.

Though the sting of a series loss was unavoidable as the Predators exited the playing surface on Friday, Nashville’s locker room was no doubt also aware of their accomplishments as a group through a grinding roller coaster of a season and a gritty six-game run through the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Source: Nashville Predators

