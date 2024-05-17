New Brentwood Neighborhood Scheduled to Break Ground

Eastman’s Preserve, a brand new community of luxury homes, is being built off of Franklin Road in Brentwood, TN. Only 25 homes will be offered. Some of the most respected architects in the Southeast are providing plans for the project. The builder is Baird Graham, one of the most prolific luxury home builders in Middle Tennessee.

Situated in the heart of Brentwood on thirty-one acres, each meticulously crafted home has been designed with timeless architecture, thoughtful interiors to create a custom and sophisticated property. Homes will be 5,000 square feet and up and prices will start at $4,000,000. Lot size averages 3/4 acre with plenty of space for a pool to be added.

The land to build Eastman’s Preserve was recently sold by the Tennessee Baptist Children’s Homes, which has been serving children in Nashville for over 100 years. The proceeds of the land sale will be used to continue building better lives for the children in our city.

The first homes are scheduled to break ground in summer of 2024 with delivery in 2025. Request more information by calling Alex Helton at 615-390-5916, or emailing [email protected].

