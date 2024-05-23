Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Studio Tenn Cabaret
Friday-Sunday, May 24-26, 7 pm and 2 pm
Turner Theatre, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin
It’s the last show of the season for Studio Tenn. Caberet is the award-winning musical is brought to life through the transformation of Studio Tenn’s Turner Theater into a moody and seductive Kit Kat Club
Find tickets here.
2Plant Swap at Brentwood Library
Saturday, May 25, Noon- 1 pm
John P. Holt Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood
Bring any seeds, seedlings, bulbs, or plants that you would like to donate to the swap.
- Please label the items with as much information as you know (name, scientific name, color, etc).
- This is a free swap. Those who bring plants may swap first, any leftover plants will be available to those who didn’t bring a plant.
3Picnics in the Orchard
Saturday, May 25, 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Morning Glory Orchard, 7690 Nolensville Road, Nolensville
Relax and indulge in a two-hour picnic in our picturesque orchard. Seating is limited to just 12 tables spread out across our 10-acre farm. We will provide a deluxe, artisan charcuterie box to share, along with some fresh fruit, ice cold slushies & fruit infused water. They also provide tableware, organic bug spray, and some delicious samples of items available for purchase in our farm store. All you need to do is show up and enjoy.
Find tickets here.
4Splash Pads Open this Weekend
Friday- Sunday, May 24-26
Williamson County Recreation Centers
Parks & Rec Splash Pads and Outdoor Pools will be open this weekend to kick off the summer. Learn more here.
5Tennessee Renaissance Festival
Weekends in May + Memorial Day
Castle Park, 2135 New Castle Rd., Arrington
The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) proudly presents the 38th Annual Tennessee Renaissance Festival May 4-27, 2024.
Travel back to 16th Century England where the Village of Covington Glen comes alive with the bustle of a Renaissance Marketplace. Artisans from all over the country display their wares from silks and swords; to jewels and unique forms of art. A variety of flavors, aromas and tastes greet festivalgoers as the voices of renaissance musicians and merrymakers echo through the trees. Enjoy the revelry and pageantry of the joust, along with tea and a special visit with Her Majesty, the Queen. This year’s event features a variety of additions including new entertainers, merchants, a role-playing game experience, and a new special event, The Queen’s Promenade – an exquisite dance course designed for the distinguished few who wish to master the art of Regency Dance. In an era where a single dance could ignite a courtship, this course promises to imbue participants with the elegance and skill once reserved for the noblest of society.
Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday in May (4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, and 26) and on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27. Daily General Admission Tickets start at $25 per adult; $5 for childrenages 3-12; and children ages 2 and younger are admitted for free. Season Passes, good for admission on allnine days of the event, are available for $100 through May 3; and parking is free. The festival is held at Castle
Park, 2135 New Castle Rd., in Arrington. For detailed information on this year’s festival, admission options,and to purchase tickets, visit www.tnrenfest.com.
Please join our FREE Newsletter