Tacos, burritos, margaritas, oh my! It’s a great time to kick back and enjoy some delicious Mexican cuisine.

Our Food Battle highlights the Best Mexican Restaurants in Williamson County as of 2024. We know you have a favorite Mexican restaurant! Some restaurants could bleed into another county. One vote per week is allowed!

Please join our FREE Newsletter –

Email

1375 Created on April 17, 2024 FOOD BATTLE - Best Mexican Restaurant in Williamson County? 1. Los Primos in Franklin 39 2. Garcia's Mexican Restaurant 207 3. Tacos 4 Life in Brentwood 3 4. El Guadalajara in Franklin 102 5. Amigos in Spring Hill 23 6. Pancho's Place 76 7. Don Arturo's in Spring Hill 41 8. Cinco De Mayo in Brentwood 23 9. Oscar's Taco Shop Franklin 25 10. Salsa Franklin Taco 83 11. Tacos el Patron in Spring Hill 10 12. Sopapilla’s in Franklin 27 13. Acapulco Mexican Grill in Spring Hill 21 14. Chuy’s Franklin 18 15. La Villa Tortilleria 3 16. Tito's Spring Hill 24 17. Don Pepe in Franklin 28 18. Tito's Nolensville 6 19. Blue Coast Burrito in Franklin 2 20. West Coast Taco Shop Franklin 178 21. Cali Burrito in Spring Hill 13 22. Nacho's in Franklin 41 23. Casa Jose in Franklin 97 24. Pueblo Real in Franklin 154 25. Tito's Franklin 62 26. Cabos Mexican in Nolensville 11 27. El Sombrero in Franklin 18 28. Casa Mexicana in Spring Hill 5 29. Uncle Julio's in Brentwood 11 30. Taqueria Jalisco in Franklin 21 Note if the other answer is filled, it will be considered as a vote and will ignore the checked answers. Please fill out the form: Please signup for our FREE newsletter here! You will be redirected after 30 seconds

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email