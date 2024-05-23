SHPD Attempting To Identify Person Who Stole Packages From Porches

May 22, 2024 – Spring Hill Police Department detectives are working to identify the person responsible for stealing two packages from Fiona Way and Sassafras Court residences.

The alleged person who took the items at both locations is pictured above along with the suspect vehicle. The suspect vehicle is a Honda Fit.

The subject was carrying an Aldi bag and wearing Nike shoes. If you have information about these investigations, please contact Detective Tiller at [email protected] or submit an anonymous tip here.

Case #: 2024000754 and 755

Source: Spring Hill Police Department

