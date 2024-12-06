OBITUARY: Wade Chumley

Mr. Wade Chumley, age 56, of Franklin, TN, died on Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at home after an illness. Wade was born in Franklin, TN and was a son of the late Austin Wade Chumley, Sr. and Shirley Ann Crosser Warner. He worked as a carpenter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Dustin Chumley, and his grandparents who raised him, Gene and Mary Chumley.

Wade loved the outdoors and trips to the mountains. He was very strong willed about things. He had great compassion and loved to help others. Most of all, he loved his family and helped by raising several children and supporting them.

Wade is survived by his loving companion, Andrea Seehaver of the Flat Creek Community; children that he helped raise, LuLu, C. J. Jenkins, Joe Seehaver, Dustin Jenkins, Ella Jenkins, Jesse Gunnel; sisters, Teresa (Greg) Holmes of Spring Hill, TN, Jessica Jenkins (Jeff Gunnel) of Franklin, TN; niece, Tia Homes of Spring Hill, TN.

As requested by Wade, he will be cremated and his family and friends will have a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Timmy Lee Jackson, Troy Ryan, and Gene Sullivan are named as honorary pallbearers.

The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to Alive Hospice and request memorial donations be made to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203.

LAWRENCE FUNERAL HOME and CREMATION SERVICES, 203 South Horton Pkwy, Chapel Hill, TN, 931-364-2233 in charge of local arrangements.