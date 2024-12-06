OBITUARY: Paul William “Bill” Warden

Paul William “Bill” Warden, age 80 of Arrington, TN passed away November 26, 2024. He was born in Beckley, West Virginia to the late Paul & Evelyn Vera Warden.

Deut 32:4 He is the Rock, his works are perfect, and all his ways are just.

Bill walked through life with ostrich boots on his feet and Jesus Christ in his heart, blessing all who stopped to shake his hand. If you were one of the lucky ones, that handshake was “uniquely” firm, resulting in a shared “Ouch!” and a warm laugh. From humble beginnings, Bill flourished into a man rich in generosity, skill, and passion. His career as a master Automotive Technician peaked with owning and operating Powers Radiator in Fort Myers, Florida. He found immense joy in his craft, collaborating with members of family and dear friends during his many dedicated years of service. A fast car driver, skilled carpenter, pilot, scuba diver, second-degree black belt, and self-proclaimed “Mr. Fix It,” Bill’s passions knew no bounds. When he finally slowed down to enjoy a well-deserved day off, you could bet he’d be on his lawnmower (for hours). A select few would insist, however, that his greatest skills of all were as “bike riding instructor, life advice giver, oil change guru, firm hugger, and shopping buddy,” a.k.a. Dad. Known by many others as, Uncle Bill, he will be remembered as brave, tough, generous, and humble with a little dash of humor sprinkled in at just the right times. While he blessed so many, Bill would endlessly give thanks to God for his many earthly blessings and cherished loved ones.

Psalms 23:1 The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not be in want. 2 He makes me lie down in green pastures, he leads me besides quiet waters, 3 he restores my soul.

Throughout his life, Bill faced many challenges, yet he remained the unwavering ‘rock’ of his household until his final days. Above all, he was most proud of his loving and devoted wife, who will always remember him as her rock, the love of her life, her cherished soulmate.

Psalms 73:26 My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.

He is preceded in death by his sons, Robert “Bobby” Warden and Paul “Little Bill” Warden, Jr.; sisters, Louise M. Hill and Janet Henson; brother, Richard “Dick” Warden and granddaughter, Hope Mecko. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Kayleen Kannus Warden; son, Sterling W. Warden; daughters, Lora (Derek) Mecko, Melinda (Scott) Brown, and Lauren Clevenger; grandchildren, Hayden & Cayman Brown, Laila Mecko and Robbie Warden; sister, Marie Winfree; daughter in-law, Amanda (Champ) Jolly; beloved dogs, Dolly & Teddy and many other loving family members.

Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, January 4th, 2025, at 2:00 PM with visitation one hour prior to the service at New Hope Community Church, 605 Wilson Pike, Brentwood, TN 37027. Josh Huisman will be officiating. Bill supported Missionary endeavors his entire life, and Memorials in his honor may be made to New Hope Community Church – Missions (phone 615-373-1590). WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES. 615-794-2289.

