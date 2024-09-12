OBITUARY: Vicky Renee Hie Bradley

Mrs. Vicky Renee Hie Bradley, age 61, a resident of Thompsons Station, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2024, at MD Anderson Cancer Center, in Houston, Texas.

Born on May 18, 1963, in Columbia, Tennessee, Vicky was the cherished daughter of Tony and Juanita Huckaby Hie.

She was a devoted wife, loving mother, and caring friend who never met a stranger and was always ready to lend a helping hand. Vicky had a servant’s heart and a warm, welcoming spirit, many considered her family even if she wasn’t related. Vicky worked as a customer service representative for payroll and benefits and later in property management. She and her beloved husband, Brian, shared 29 wonderful years of marriage.

Vicky found great joy in the traveling, especially in Jamaica and on the shores of Destin and Gulf Shores, and she loved cruising to different ports of call. She loved to cook for friends and family, making sure that they never left hungry. A dedicated member of the Spring Hill Rotary Club, Vicky was known for her hard work, reliability, and commitment to service. She was also a faithful member of the New Lasea Church of Christ in Columbia.

She is survived by her husband, Brian Bradley, son, Pierce Bradley, brothers; Hubert Hie and Howard (Michelle) Hie. Nephew Matt (Angela) Hie, and nieces Heidi (Brian) Ballow, Ashley Hie and Lacey Hie. Great nephews Fisher Hie and Dawson Ballow, great nieces Salem, Kaylee, Morgan and Mackenzie Hie

A visitation will be held on Friday, September 13, 2024, from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM at the funeral home. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2024, at 12:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home. Following the service, she will be entombed at Maury Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. https://www.tnfunerals.com

Those serving as pallbearers will be Brian Bradley, Pierce Bradley, Hubert Hie, Howard Hie, Matt Hie, and Brian Ballow.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Halo House Foundation, where she was staying during her treatments in Houston: https://www.halohousefoundation.org/

